This Castle In Southlake Could Be Yours

Your chances at living a royal lifestyle just got a whole lot easier, that is if you’re willing to spend the money. A castle like home in Southlake, Texas is heading for auction, with a starting price of $2.5 million.

Previously offered for sale at $3.5 million, the 1.5-acre spread will be auctioned with minimum price of $2.5 million. https://t.co/Ul4W6HhSrb — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 3, 2019

This stunning 20,000 square foot home was built in 2007, and resides in Southlake’s Cliffs at Clariden Ranch neighborhood. The medieval European castle style home comes with almost a dozen turrets and a garage built to hold for 15 cars.

According to Concierge Auctions, the company selling the home, the property has a “storybook façade” along with handcrafted finishes. This is not the first time this castle has been up for sale. It was initially offered for $3.5 million.

I remember watching them build this and then playing softball or practicing right across the street from it. The ol’ famous castle of southlake -- https://t.co/5OfXFHK2qX — Aubree--grace (@AubreeGSpasic) April 4, 2019

If someone wants buy me this that would be amazing! This is the craziest house I’ve seen near me!!! #newsbreak https://t.co/KweM5xEPMa — Lindsey Barker (@LBarkerVetro) April 3, 2019

This Southlake castle is known by many in the area, as the massive home is hard to miss. Many on social media are already setting their dreams on this home, though most can only wish to get in on the bidding. If you are looking for a home, and have at least $2.5 million lying around, why not buy this Southlake castle?

Via Dallas News