The Cast Of "The Office" Got Together For A Mini-Reunion Brunch, And We're Experiencing All The Feels

When Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago, he made it abundantly clear there would not be a reunion of The Office.

However, that still doesn't mean the cast can’t get together every now and then and fuel the desire in our hearts for one! And that’s what exactly what they did!

Over the weekend, almost the ENTIRE cast got together for brunch, joined by show runner and executive producer Greg Daniels. Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, Paul Lieberstein, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez all got together, with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson, BJ Novak, and Kate Flannery absent from the festivities.

Still, it’s amazing to see so many of them together again!

Some of the old gang got together today... it was so great to see everyone! I turned to Ed and said, “I feel like we are at a family reunion.” He smiled and said, “We are.” ❤️ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it... you were missed! pic.twitter.com/DwF42lNGHk — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) December 3, 2018

Angela Kinsey wrote that during brunch, she turned to Ed Helms and said, “I feel like we are at a family reunion.” He smiled, and replied, “We are.”

And while Carell couldn't attend the brunch, he did send his castmates some love.

Awww, the feels!!

