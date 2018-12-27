Cast Of “Friends” Still Makes $20 Million A Year, Could See More With New Netflix Deal

Most of us got a tad bit worried when we thought Friends was going to be taken off Netflix.

Fear not, the show and the streaming service reached a new deal that would keep the series on for at least through 2019. One group of people really excited about that news is the cast of the show itself.

14 years after the show ended, the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, still earns a reported $20 million EACH per year through syndication, and with this new Netflix deal, that amount could grow! The show reportedly earns Warner Bros. $1 billon still, and each cast member earns 2% of that syndication income.

Netflix is now paying upwards of $100 million to keep Friends on their platform, way more than the $30 million they were paying before, but if the show keeps bringing in $1 billion, 14 years after it ended, worth it?

Via Business Insider