"Back To The Future" Cast Reunites, Discuss Potential Sequel

When was the last time we saw all of these folks together?

The cast of Back to the Future, including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson were all on hand at Fan Expo Boston this past weekend for a little reunion and panel discussion, which included a question about a potential sequel! Thompson wrote of their reunion, "Four old friends get back from the future." Lloyd echoed her sentiments adding, "This was special."

During their panel, the question of a sequel was brought up. Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the films, answered saying, "Basically, I think America is saying, 'Come on they've wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?'" Last year, however, Thompson said she would "of course" participate ina sequel, though she believes it wouldn't happen for "a long time."

Well, hopefully not too long a time!

