Cast Of “Avengers: Endgame” Struggles Through Avengers-Themed Escape Room

May 23, 2019
JT
Avengers: Endgame, Handprint Ceremony, Fist Bump, Pose, Cast

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Forget Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, the Avengers recently faced a task far greater than any of them could have imagined.

An escape room based on Avengers: Endgame.

Stars of the film, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan teamed up together to try and escape the room by solving a myriad of puzzles and challenges, all influenced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The four were challenged by Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who tasked them to escape in 45 minutes!

Probably could’ve used more Mind Stone, right?

Via Entertainment Weekly

