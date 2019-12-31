After 12 Years Carrie Underwood Steps Down As CMA Awards Host

After 12 years, Carrie Underwood is stepping down as host of the CMA awards show.

The country music singer posted on her Instagram that she will pass the torch on to others, at least for now. In her post, she pointed out that the highpoint for her 2019 was getting to be on the same stage as country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton during this year's show.

Underwood thanked Brad Paisley, who hosted alongside her for many years and called Paisley her “friend for life.”

Check out her post below; who do you think will host the CMA Awards next year?

Via: Yahoo Entertainment