Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill AND Billy Dee Williams Will Be In Star Wars: Episode IX

We're going to party like it was the end of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi: it looks like Leia, Luke and Lando will team-up again!

In a recent Star Wars press release, it was confirmed that Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams will be back for Star Wars: Episode IX (you can check out the full press release below). Filming will begin next week.

Filmmakers vowed against using the late Carrie Fisher in CGI form, but with the blessing of Fisher's daughter Billie, will instead use previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

J.J. Abrams will direct Star Wars: Episode IX, and John Williams will compose music for, the final installment of the Skywalker saga: set to release December 2019.

Source: Twitter

