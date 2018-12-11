Carol Burnett To Be First Recipient Of Lifetime Achievement Award Named In Her Honor

December 11, 2018
For generations to come, outstanding achievement in television will be honored at each Golden Globe Awards with the presentation of the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year, the first recipient of this most prestigious award will be none other than its namesake, Carol Burnett. 

Burnett has received five Golden Globe awards over her six decade career.  The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air January 6 on NBC, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

