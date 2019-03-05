The Car From "Good Burger" Is For Sale, And Can Be Yours For $10,000

Fans of the '90s Nickelodeon, you might want to bust out those wallets. We have some news for you.

The car from the 1997 classic Good Burger, yes the one with hamburger adorned to the front, is for sale!

The vehicle appeared randomly on Facebook Marketplace with a $10,000 price tag attached to it. Now the last two decades haven't been exactly kind to the 1975 AMC Pacer, with most of the vehicle covered in rust. And the seller, whose dad acquired the car a dozen years ago from someone who won it in a contest promoting the film, says the car hasn't run in years.

Still, with some TLC and a little elbow grease, there is a certifiable piece of movie history up for grabs here!

