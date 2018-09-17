Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Fort Worth Sam's Club

September 17, 2018
JT
Two people were sent to the hospital in serious condition after a car crashed into the side of a Sam's Club bakery in Fort Worth.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4pm, at the Sam's Club located in the 8300 block of Anderson Boulevard, off Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Via WFAA

 

