Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Fort Worth Sam's Club

Two people were sent to the hospital in serious condition after a car crashed into the side of a Sam's Club bakery in Fort Worth.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4pm, at the Sam's Club located in the 8300 block of Anderson Boulevard, off Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway.

Two patients taken in serious condition to local hospital.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Via WFAA