Canadian Zoo Fined After Taking Bear To Dairy Queen For Ice Cream (Video)

Last January, the Discovery Wildlife Park in Alberta, Canada decided to take Berkley the bear out for some ice cream. Evidently, the city of Alberta did not like that very much.

The park was to notify the authorities anytime before moving animals out of the zoo. Despite the bear being chained down in the truck, and despite the Dairy Queen not being open to the public at the time, zoo owners Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland were still handed a fine under the Wildlife Act for their mistake. They admitted they had been "busy," and made a mistake not informing the government they took Berkley out of the zoo for a treat.

Video of Canadian zoo faces charges after taking bear out for ice cream

In a statement posted online, the park said:

The conclusion of the investigation has resulted in us being charged under section 12(3) of the Wildlife Act.

What we failed to do under this section was to notify Fish & Wildlife ahead of time that we were taking Berkley off-site.

We have been in operation for over 28 years and this is the first time that we have failed to notify Fish & Wildlife before taking an animal off-site. The Alberta Zoo Standards fall under the Wildlife Act and are very strict and regulated.

We appreciate that Fish & Wildlife follow these high standards to ensure the best care and well-being of the animals in our care.

We will pay our fine and have already instituted changes to our protocols and put them into practice to ensure that these notifications are done every time without fail.

The zoo's permit has also been updated requiring them to now keep animals locked in a cage, crate, or kennel when being transported, and forbidding members of the public from any contact with the animals. Even if they have ice cream.

Via Sky News