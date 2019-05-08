Camera Captures The Exact Moment Man Was Bitten In The Face By A Snake Hiding In His Door

A man opened the screen door to his home and was in the process of unbolting the locks when he was paid a visit by a most unwelcome guest.

While standing in his doorway, a security camera captured a snake leaping from behind view and biting the unsuspecting man right on the face. Two other videos show other gents trying their best to capture and get rid of the reptile while using a couple of hammers.

No word yet on what kind of snake bit the fella, but thankfully, Marshawn Copeland said the man is doing just fine.

Via KFOR