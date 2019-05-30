Café's Design Looks Exactly Like "Take On Me" Music Video

May 30, 2019
JT
JT
Morten Harket, A-ha, Live, Concert, Singing, Sunglasses, 2016

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 in Seoul, South Korea has a design unlike anything we've ever seen.

The cafe's design is strictly monochrome, and gives visitors the feeling of stepping into a cartoon world.  

Posted @minienmonde

A post shared by 그림 cafe YND 223-14 / 2Dcafe (@ynd239.20_cafe) on

Posted @tomomi_0421

A post shared by 그림 cafe YND 223-14 / 2Dcafe (@ynd239.20_cafe) on

The design is based off by a Korean hit TV show W, but we clearly see influence from another source: A-ha's music video for Take On Me.  

Probably could have saved some money on the video had they just filmed there!

Posted @janet_chenm

A post shared by 그림 cafe YND 223-14 / 2Dcafe (@ynd239.20_cafe) on

Via My Modern Met

 

 

