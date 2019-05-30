Café's Design Looks Exactly Like "Take On Me" Music Video
Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 in Seoul, South Korea has a design unlike anything we've ever seen.
The cafe's design is strictly monochrome, and gives visitors the feeling of stepping into a cartoon world.
The design is based off by a Korean hit TV show W, but we clearly see influence from another source: A-ha's music video for Take On Me.
Probably could have saved some money on the video had they just filmed there!
Via My Modern Met