Café's Design Looks Exactly Like "Take On Me" Music Video

Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 in Seoul, South Korea has a design unlike anything we've ever seen.

The cafe's design is strictly monochrome, and gives visitors the feeling of stepping into a cartoon world.

The design is based off by a Korean hit TV show W, but we clearly see influence from another source: A-ha's music video for Take On Me.

Video of a-ha - Take On Me (Official Music Video)

Probably could have saved some money on the video had they just filmed there!

Via My Modern Met