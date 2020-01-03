Busy Philipps Reveals The Text She Sent An E! Executive After Her Talk Show Was Cancelled

Getting fired is never easy, and everyone deals with it differently. Some make a scene on their way out, some leave quietly, and then there are those who seek revenge. That’s exactly what Busy Philipps did after learning her E! talk show was cancelled after seven months. The actress recently revealed how she dealt with the news, and fans are loving it.

‘Busy Tonight’ aired on E! for seven months in 2019, and while Busy Philipps clearly was loving her new gig, the executives at E! ended up making different plans for their programming. After dealing with the aftermath, Philipps now has revealed to fans what the experience was really like. In her series of photos posted to Instagram, Philipps reveals the text she sent an E! executive after being fired.

In the photo, Philipps responds to a text by saying, “Nah dude. You’re bad at your job. Do better.” Fans have been reacting with laughter online, and praising Philipps for standing up for herself. While this may not lead to another talk show opportunity for Busy Philipps, at least she spoke the truth.

Via Buzzfeed