Burleson ISD Teachers And Administration Kick Off Back To School With Parody Of “Old Town Road”

August 19, 2019
JT
JT
Burleson ISD wanted to make sure its 12,000 students were welcomed back in a big way for the new school year.

To welcome students back to class, Burleson ISD teachers, and superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson, donned cowboy hats, boots, and rode horses to parody the biggest song of the year “Old Town Road.”

Teachers and administrative staff say they wanted to show incoming students that learning can be fun. Jimerson told InsideEdition.com, “We want to be relevant and get students excited about school. It has become a Burleson tradition to see what we come up with each year to kick off the school year.”

In the past, Burleson ISD has parodied Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” and Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind.”

Via Inside Edition

