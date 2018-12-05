Burger King Is Offering Whoppers For A Penny, As Long As You Order It At McDonald's

Burger King has Whoppers. McDonald's has Big Macs. That's the way it's always been, and the way it always will be. At least, that's what you thought.

Burger King's latest promotion can see you scoring a delicious Whopper for just one penny. There is a slight catch, however. You have to go to a McDonald's to order it.

Through December 12, Burger King will be selling Whoppers for just $0.01, through their newly relaunched BK App, and you must be near a McDonald's while ordering it. Burking King said in a statement, the promotion works "by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country. If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the WHOPPER sandwich for a penny promotion." Once the Whopper is ordered, the app will direct the user to the nearest Burger King location to pick up their burger.

Video of Burger King | Whopper Detour

Burger King went as far to say this promotion "turning more than 14,000 McDonald’s into Burger King restaurants. Sort of." Your move, Mickey D's!

Via USA Today