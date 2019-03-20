Burger King Launches Monthly Coffee Subscription Club

If you're a die-hard fan of Burger King's coffee, boy do we have some good news for you.

The fast food chain recently announced the launch of their very own subscription coffee service! For just $5 a month, you can get a small cup of hot coffee every day at participating locations.

All you have to do is register through the BK app!

Burger King pitches a coffee subscription to java-crazed consumers https://t.co/Ii5USbZyKB pic.twitter.com/yLbIDf7dpe — Ad Age (@adage) March 15, 2019

Chris Finazzo, North America president of Burger King Corp, said in a press release, "We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests' experience in our restaurants. We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month."

Via ABC7