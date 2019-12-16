Burger King Wants To Spoil ‘Star Wars’ In Exchange For A Free Whopper

With less than a week until ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ hits theaters, fans are desperately trying to avoid any spoilers that may pop up on the internet. Sadly, Burger King isn’t helping, as the fast food chain’s new ad campaign looks to spoil the upcoming film.

Video of 191206 BK Spoiler Whopper Safe Version eng

Burger King in Germany has released their latest ad campaign, which will give customers a free whopper in exchange for spoilers. While the commercial didn’t mention the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film, many promotional material suggests those are the spoilers they’re looking for. “Whether the spoilers really correspond to the truth will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released,” said Klaus Schmaing, director of marketing for Burger King Germany.

In the commercial, customers enter the Burger King with the restaurant covered in supposed spoilers found on the internet. “We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” said Schmaing. All customers have to do is read one of the spoilers for a free whopper, and risk ruining the movie before it comes out.

Via Fox News