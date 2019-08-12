Burger Chain Wants To Pay You $1,000 To Taste-Test All Their Bacon

Being a “Bacon Intern” sounds like a job too good to be true.

Well that’s exactly what the burger chain Farmer Boys is looking for.

The California chain is looking for a Bacon Intern to taste-test all of their bacon-filled dishes.  The eight-hour shift will net you all the bacon you could eat, plus a cool $1,000.

Do you LOVE bacon as much as we do?! --We've launched our first-ever search for a paid BACON INTERN. One day - $1,000 pay - EAT BACON! -- Post a photo or video on your account and explain in the caption why YOU are best for the job. Use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag @FarmerBoysFood by 8/20/19. Winner will be announced on 8/27/19. Profile must be public to be considered. Click the link in bio for rules.

A post shared by Farmer Boys (@farmerboysfood) on

You must be 18 or older to apply, have a public Instagram account, and submit your entry by August 20.

Via NY Post

