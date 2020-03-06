Buffalo Wild Wings Will Allow Two Lucky Customers To Live Inside Restaurant During March Madness

With March Madness right around the corner, many college basketball fans are starting to plan how they will achieve watching as many games as possible. While some try to balance work and watching the tournament, two lucky fans will be watching nonstop, while living inside a Buffalo Wild Wings.

Video of BnB-Dubs

Buffalo Wild Wings announced this week a new contest with winners getting to live inside the restaurant for the first two days of March Madness. “Since people basically live at Buffalo Wild Wings watching the tourney, Buffalo Wild Wings has decided to let them – literally – live at the bar,” said the chain announcing the contest. Contestants are required to send a video via Instagram or twitter showing “why they’re the ultimate March Madness fan.”

We're letting four people sleep in our bar during March Madness. Here's how it'll look.



(More details: https://t.co/UdffCmuQFa) pic.twitter.com/SqW3mM75P4 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 6, 2020

Winners will stay in a room that includes two sets of bunk beds, flat-screen TVs and special robes with matching slippers. Fans must submit videos by March 12 including the hashtag “#bnbdubscontest.” The two lucky winners will be announced on Selection Sunday, which is March 15.

Via Fox News