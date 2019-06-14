Budweiser's Father's Day Tribute To Stepfathers Will Leave You In Tears

June 14, 2019
Father's Day is just around the corner (this Sunday!), and Budweiser wanted to make sure you had a good cry heading into the weekend.

Budweiser put together a short film that follows three adults and the men that "stepped up" to raise them, their stepfathers.  The three children talk about their love for their stepdads, which all lead to a very important question they want to ask.

The three stepchildren surprise their stepfathers by asking them if they would legally adopt them, making their bond official.

And cue the waterworks.

Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser, told USA Today, "On a day when the world celebrates fathers, Budweiser wants to shine an unexpected light on fatherhood."

Thank you to all the fathers out there, and the men that stepped up to be one!

Via USA Today

 

 

 

