Buckingham Palace Selling $40 Replicas Of Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring

The Buckingham Palace Royal Collection wants you to know what it feels like to be a princess.

In an incredibly inexpensive way, anyways. The group in charge of the Palace's official gift shop has just released a new line of merchandise, including a "Buckingham Palace Statement Ring," inspired by Meghan Markle's incredible engagement ring.

The ring is available for about $40, and if you're feeling really fancy, you can also purchase a matching pendant and earrings!

Via Page Six