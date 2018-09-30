Buckingham Palace Selling $40 Replicas Of Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring
The Buckingham Palace Royal Collection wants you to know what it feels like to be a princess.
In an incredibly inexpensive way, anyways. The group in charge of the Palace's official gift shop has just released a new line of merchandise, including a "Buckingham Palace Statement Ring," inspired by Meghan Markle's incredible engagement ring.
The design of this statement range, is inspired by the engagement ring of Meghan Markle.
The ring is available for about $40, and if you're feeling really fancy, you can also purchase a matching pendant and earrings!
Via Page Six