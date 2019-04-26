Bruce Springsteen Debuts Video For New Single "Hello Sunshine"

Yesterday, Bruce Springsteen announced the upcoming release of Western Stars, his first LP of original songs since 2012's Wrecking Ball.

Today, he debuted the music video for the first single off the LP, titled "Hello Sunshine."

Springsteen has cryptically teased the video, posting pictures of desert landscapes on his social media accounts. Now we know why!

Springsteen said in a statement, "This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It’s a jewel box of a record." Although Springsteen doesn't appear in the video itself, "Hello Sunshine" does feature an old car with New Jersey plates traveling through the desert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icJjlg5e6l8

Western Stars will be released June 14!

Via Rolling Stone