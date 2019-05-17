Brother’s Amazing Wedding Toast Song Will Leave You In Tears

May 17, 2019
JT
JT
The charge of any good best man or maid of honor is to deliver a rousing speech at the wedding ceremony.

You were given the prime spot in the wedding party, besides the bride and groom of course, so of course the speech needs to be memorable.  

Most people struggle with public speaking, as does Bug Hunter.  His brother got married, and he was chosen to be the best man.  He lamented during the speech that he could convey a message much better in song, so that’s exactly what he did.  

Rather than a normal speech, he performed an original song written for his brother and new sister. And he didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.  Seriously, TRY not to cry while watching this!

Can he be a best man for hire?

