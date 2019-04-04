Britney Spears Checks Self Into Psychiatric Facility

A little over a week ago, pop legend Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility.

The singer is reportedly suffering from mental distress over the health of her father. Jamie Spears recently underwent a second surgery to fix a ruptured colon.

In November, Spears paused her residency in Las Vegas to look after her father writing on Instagram, “…he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

Spears is expected to remain at the psychiatric facility for at least a month.

