Britney Spears Checks Self Into Psychiatric Facility
A little over a week ago, pop legend Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility.
The singer is reportedly suffering from mental distress over the health of her father. Jamie Spears recently underwent a second surgery to fix a ruptured colon.
In November, Spears paused her residency in Las Vegas to look after her father writing on Instagram, “…he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
Spears is expected to remain at the psychiatric facility for at least a month.
Via Variety