Ed Sheeran And Heinz Announce New Ketchup Line Called ‘Edchup’

Ed Sheeran’s love for ketchup is well documented, but that love just got brought to a new level. The British singer-songwriter announced his newest collaboration this week, and while some may have been expecting to see a big name musician, true Ed Sheeran fans weren’t surprised when it was announced the musician is now working with Heinz Ketchup.

Heinz Ketchup, or Heinz Edchup as the new product will be known, was made official on June 5th, which also happens to be National Ketchup Day. This all began when Sheeran reached out to the condiment company back via Instagram in April. In his post the musician wrote, “I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you.”

Now the ketchup brand has officially teamed up with their number one fan to make a limited edition Heinz ketchup bottle. While the actual ketchup will remain the same, the limited edition bottle has Ed Sheeran immortalized as a glasses-wearing tomato, along with the title change to “Heinz Edchup.”

Sheeran, who has discussed his love for ketchup on numerous occasions, will now have his own special ketchup bottle. For fans who want to get their hands on one of these limited edition bottles, they are already being sold on eBay for upwards of $50.

Via People