Here's Some New Details On The Upcoming 'Captain Marvel' Movie

News on the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' movie has been pretty sparse, but it looks like we've finally gotten some new info on Marvel's next superhero blockbuster...

Brie Larson, who plays the titular heroine, recently posted a pic on Twitter suggesting that they've wrapped up shooting for the film. On Sunday, Larson tweeted out a pic of the tail slate complete with the 'Captain Marvel' logo and the words 'day 75 of 75.' If that wasn't clear enough, the pic also features a calender which has June 6th circled with the words 'last day.'

Co-director Ryan Fleck confirmed Larson's post with a similar pic seemingly confirming the end of production.

So, what else do we actually know about the upcoming movie? Well, back in 2016, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Captain Marvel will be, “the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

We also know that the film will take place in the 1980's. Recurring character Nick Fury will return, this time as a young man. Sources have confirmed that Captain Marvel is actually the first superhero fury meets in his long career.

'Captain Marvel' is set to drop on March 8th, 2019

