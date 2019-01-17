Bride Requests Bridesmaids Change Eye Color So They Don’t Clash With Dresses

This bride just wanted to make sure she wasn't being “over the top” with this request.

The anonymous bride made a Facebook post asking if requesting her blue-eyed bridesmaids wear colored contacts was too over the top. She wanted to make sure their eye color didn't clash with the dresses she picked out for them to wear.

Of course, people took issue with this outlandish request. One commenter wrote, “Imagine being such a bridezilla that your bridesmaids’ natural eye colors might ‘clash’ with your color scheme.” Another wrote, “Just the fact that she stated ‘I’m not afraid of being overshadowed by blue eyes’ means she’s definitely afraid of being overshadowed by blue-eyed girls. And the whole ‘clashing with the dress’ is a thinly-veiled excuse. Homegirl needs some self-esteem.”

Via FOX News