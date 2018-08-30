Bride Cancels Wedding After Guests Refuse To Pay $1,500 To Attend

When you look up the word "bridezilla" in the dictionary, an image of this woman will be in its place.

The unidentified bride went on a glorious tirade announcing the cancellation (four days before!) of her upcoming nuptials because of...some "discord" with the invited guests. Specifically, she was asking each of her guests to pay $1,500 in order to fund her dream wedding. Her current wedding plans would end up costing around $60,000, and she needed help from her friends and family in order to make it so.

Understandably, most of the guests canceled, and only a few actually paid the $1,500. The groom suggested a "cheap" Las Vegas wedding. Mind you, the bride's original wedding plans included a flight to Aruba. Bride wasn't having it, and she broke up with him.

MUST READ: Crazy Bride Calls Off Wedding, Goes NUTS After Wedding Guests Won't Pay $60,000 For Her Dream Wedding https://t.co/8vzdUdMm6J pic.twitter.com/CDtg2k7thW — Nate (@BarstoolNate) August 28, 2018

Sounds fake, right? Well the bride's cousin, Susan, has surfaced, and confirmed this horrid tale as 100% real. She said, "Yes, this is a living breathing human being. Clearly she has entitlement issues, but I have never known her to be this obnoxious ... Honestly, over the years she’s been nice and overall sweet. No red flags come to mind. She has humble beginnings and has been working on her parents farm since she was young."

Via WFAA