Brewery's Eco-Friendly, Non-Plastic Six Pack Rings Will Feed Animals, Not Trap Them

The Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach, Florida have seen sea turtles with amputated flippers, tangled turtles, sick hatchlings, and every other injury imaginable, all of which the result of plastic being discarded into the ocean.

Katie O'Hara, Conservation Coordinator at Loggerhead Marine Life Center, said "One-hundred percent of our post-hatchling patients that enter the hospital here at Loggerhead have plastic in their stomach."

With one of the biggest violators coming from plastic rings that attach six packs of beer, a local brewery has developed an ingenious way to protect the environment, and the wildlife that inhabits it. Saltwater Brewery is now manufacturing and selling its beer with edible six-pack rings. Composed of barley and wheat, they are completely safe to eat, are compostable if disposed properly, and biodegradable if are littered.

Video of Saltwater Brewery &quot;Edible Six Pack Rings&quot;

"More than 50 percent of beer consumed in the U.S. is sold in cans," according to Marco Vega, co-founder of We Believers, an ad agency that has partnered with Saltwater Brewery on the project. And research conducted at Louisiana State University suggests that over 5 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year.

Hopefully these eco-friendly six pack rings become available for widespread use soon. Save the turtles!

Via CBS News