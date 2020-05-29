Brewery Debuts New IPA Inspired By The Houston Astros Cheating Scandal

Major League Baseball may currently be on hold, but that hasn’t stopped one beer company from making sure fans don’t forget about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. Once the big story leading up to the season, the Astros seem to be off the hook for now, as fans are more focused on when they will get to see live baseball again. Still, a brewery in New Jersey recently made a new IPA to make sure fans don’t forgot about the scandal once the season begins.

Looks like Departed Soles BC in Jersey City, NJ is still pissed about the Astros cheating. Trash Can Banger. @WorstBeerBlog pic.twitter.com/THzfO4a6jp — DFWBeerScene (@DFWBeer) May 26, 2020

Departed Soles Brewing, a small brewery in New Jersey, recently went viral for their newest IPA, Trash Can Banger. The beer comes in a can featuring the colors of the Astros’ jerseys from 1975 to 1993. The name makes reference to how the Houston Astros were caught cheating; banging on trash cans to signal pitches to the batter.

“Beer releases are like a pitcher's arsenal, and you never really know what's coming and when ... unless, of course, you cheat," said the brewery. With this new beer, fans definitely won’t forget about the Astros cheating scandal. While the start of the 2020 season is still up in the air, at least there’s a baseball themed beer to keep people busy.

Via Yahoo!