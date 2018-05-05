Brave Possum Saves Its Baby From A Hungry Python

You never mess with a mama's baby (possum)!

As you'll see in the series of pictures below, a woman in Queensland, Australia watched (and caught pictures of) a carpet python attempting to strangle a baby possum. However, the mother of the possum wasn't about ready to let her ljoey (that's what you call a baby possum, by the way!) go.

MOTHER'S LOVE: This determined possum mum fought tooth and nail to rescue her baby, after it was snatched from her back by a hungry carpet python. The snake ended up releasing the possum unharmed, but copped a few bite marks for its troubles. -- Christine Birch Williams. #9News pic.twitter.com/TsuDhkiX9v — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 4, 2018

Source: Twitter

