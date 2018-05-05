Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Brave Possum Saves Its Baby From A Hungry Python

You don't mess with a mama's baby!

You never mess with a mama's baby (possum)!

As you'll see in the series of pictures below, a woman in Queensland, Australia watched (and caught pictures of) a carpet python attempting to strangle a baby possum.  However, the mother of the possum wasn't about ready to let her ljoey (that's what you call a baby possum, by the way!) go.

Source: Twitter

