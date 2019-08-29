Everybody Thinks Bradley Cooper's Mustache Makes Him Look Like Jeff Foxworthy

Bradley Cooper has been sporting a rather unique look as of late.

The 44-year-old has grown a full-on adult man mustache, and it has everybody talking. In fact, the mustache, along with his cropped hairstyle, have everybody saying the actor no longer resembles Jackson Maine, his character from A Star Is Born, but rather actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Fans think Bradley Cooper’s new mustache makes him look like Jeff Foxworthy https://t.co/ig0CZDLpWi pic.twitter.com/O4EyvhcMlr — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2019

You can especially see a lot of Foxworthy in this photo!

And Foxworthy is more than happy to welcome the comparisons, commenting on a meme of Cooper, "My wife is so happy right now!"

