Everybody Thinks Bradley Cooper's Mustache Makes Him Look Like Jeff Foxworthy

August 29, 2019
Bradley Cooper, Red Carpet, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Tuxedo, Staring Into The Distance

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Bradley Cooper has been sporting a rather unique look as of late.

The 44-year-old has grown a full-on adult man mustache, and it has everybody talking.  In fact, the mustache, along with his cropped hairstyle, have everybody saying the actor no longer resembles Jackson Maine, his character from A Star Is Born, but rather actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

You can especially see a lot of Foxworthy in this photo!

And Foxworthy is more than happy to welcome the comparisons, commenting on a meme of Cooper, "My wife is so happy right now!"

Times like this, we really wish Bradley Cooper had an insta. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Via Page Six

