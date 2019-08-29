Everybody Thinks Bradley Cooper's Mustache Makes Him Look Like Jeff Foxworthy
Bradley Cooper has been sporting a rather unique look as of late.
The 44-year-old has grown a full-on adult man mustache, and it has everybody talking. In fact, the mustache, along with his cropped hairstyle, have everybody saying the actor no longer resembles Jackson Maine, his character from A Star Is Born, but rather actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.
Fans think Bradley Cooper’s new mustache makes him look like Jeff Foxworthy https://t.co/ig0CZDLpWi pic.twitter.com/O4EyvhcMlr— New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2019
You can especially see a lot of Foxworthy in this photo!
And Foxworthy is more than happy to welcome the comparisons, commenting on a meme of Cooper, "My wife is so happy right now!"
Times like this, we really wish Bradley Cooper had an insta. #CommentsByCelebs
Via Page Six