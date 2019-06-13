Bradley Cooper Spotted On A Boys’ Night Out After Split From Irina Shayk

After four years of dating, Bradley Cooper split from his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

It seems that Cooper has begun the healing process, as he was spotted out with his friends in Los Angeles Monday night.

The crew was spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they stayed for a little under two hours.

Bradley Cooper has guys’ night out after Irina Shayk breakup https://t.co/Vkr2YOX8Wh pic.twitter.com/GbbTFVi90M — Page Six (@PageSix) June 11, 2019

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Cooper looked “really upbeat and chill, as if he didn’t have a care in the world. He didn’t appear to be stressed or sad.”

There were reports before the split the couple was trying to save the relationship for the sake of their two-year-old daughter, even though the relationship was “hanging by a thread” according to a source. The source told Page Six, “Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy.”

Via Page Six