Bradley Cooper Spotted On A Boys’ Night Out After Split From Irina Shayk

June 13, 2019
Bradley Cooper, Tuxedo, Red Carpet, British Academy Film Awards, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After four years of dating, Bradley Cooper split from his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

It seems that Cooper has begun the healing process, as he was spotted out with his friends in Los Angeles Monday night. 

The crew was spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they stayed for a little under two hours.

 

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Cooper looked “really upbeat and chill, as if he didn’t have a care in the world.  He didn’t appear to be stressed or sad.”

There were reports before the split the couple was trying to save the relationship for the sake of their two-year-old daughter, even though the relationship was “hanging by a thread” according to a source.  The source told Page Six, “Because of their daughter, they keep trying.  Things are not good.  Neither one is happy.”

Via Page Six

