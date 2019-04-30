Brad Pitt As Thor? Tom Cruise As Iron Man? This Is What It Would Like If  “Avengers” Was Made In The ‘90s

You can’t go anywhere right now without hearing anything about Avengers: Endgame.

The 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is receiving rave reviews and breaking all sorts of records, and has already earned over $1.2 billion at the box office.

But we have a very important question to ask: What would these films look like if they were made 20 years earlier?

The YouTube channel “What’s the Mashup” answered that question for us, creating an amazing trailer of a ‘90s version of Avengers, with some of the most well-known actors from that time, including Tom Cruise as Iron Man, Brad Pitt as Thor, Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange, Elijah Wood as Spider-Man, and David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury.

Check it out below!

Video of The Avengers 90&#039;s Cast Trailer - Fan made - WTM

Via FirstShowing