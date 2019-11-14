Adam Sandler’s Professor Once Told Him To Quit Comedy, And Brad Pitt Got Him To Share The Story

Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt are two of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Alone, each is incredible, but when put together only greatness can occur. While that hasn’t happened yet in a movie, the two stars recently got sat down for an interview, and Pitt shared an incredible story about Sandler he had heard.

In the latest installment of ‘Variety Studio: Actor To Actor,’ Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler discusses their careers, but it was a story Pitt told about Sandler that is getting the most attention. According to Pitt, Sandler was once taken out for a beer by a college professor who told him, “Think about something else. You have to choose another path.” Of course, later on at the height of his career, Sandler ran into his former acting coach again, but chose not to run his success in the man’s face.

Sandler confirmed the story saying simply, “Yeah,” when asked by Pitt if the story was true. Instead of confronting the man, Sandler introduced him to his friends by saying, “This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.” Most agree with Pitt, this might be the greatest Adam Sandler story of all time.

