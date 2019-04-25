'Boyz In The Hood' Director John Singleton Suffered 'Major Stroke', Now In A Coma

According to TMZ, "Boyz in the Hood" director, John Singleton is now in a coma, after suffering a stroke in the hospital Wednesday.

After his trip from Costa Rica last week, he suffered a stroke where he had problems with his legs. He checked himself in to a hospital in L.A. and suffered another stroke on Wednesday, leaving him in a coma.

Singleton's mother says that he was part of some business projects, but says that she will take over those agreements by establishing a conservatorship on his behalf.

Singleton's 1991 movie, "Boyz in the Hood" received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

He became the youngest and first black director to be nominated for both awards at the age of 24.

Prayers to his family during this unfortunate time.

via TMZ