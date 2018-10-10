Man Lists His Girlfriend On eBay As A Prank; She Earns $120,000 In Bids

A London man thought it would be a funny prank to list his girlfriend for sale on eBay.

Turns out, she was an incredibly hot commodity.

Just 24 hours after Dale Leeks listed his girlfriend, Kelly Greaves, on the auction site, she had accumulated over $119,000 worth of bids. Leeks listed Greaves’s condition as “for parts or not working” as well as writing that she “starts OK but after that there’s a constant whining noise that I can’t seem to stop. Bodywork is fairly tidy but close up shows signs of wear. No serious damage but you can see that she’s been used.”

Greaves went along with the prank after finding out, thinking that nobody would see it. When the couple went to dinner later in the evening, however, her phone was blowing up. Leeks told CTV News, “I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’”

eBay eventually took down the auction for violation of their policy against selling human body parts or remains, but not before it was seen 81,000 times.

Leeks admitted that he would never have really sold his girlfriend, though he joked that when the bids started getting higher and higher, I would have been quite sad to see [her] go, but it wouldn’t have been so sad ‘cause I would have been crying in my Ferrari or my Lamborghini.” Greaves added that had the auction went through, it would have worked out for her as well because, “if the new owner had that kind of money, then she was going to have a better quality of life.”

Via Fox News