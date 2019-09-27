[Video] Boyfriend Takes Off Running The Moment His Girlfriend Catches Bouquet At Wedding

Catching the bouquet at a wedding is a dream come true for most bridesmaids, but is an absolute nightmare for their wedding date. That was proven recently when a wedding guest captured a video of the bouquet toss at a wedding. When one of the bridesmaids is seen catching the bouquet, a man is seen immediately taking off running to leave the reception. That man was the bridesmaid’s boyfriend.

Video of BOYFRIEND RUNS OUT OF WEDDING AFTER GIRLFRIEND CATCHES BOUQUET

Haley Marie Skipworth was fulfilling her role as bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding earlier this month, and made the regrettable decision to bring her boyfriend of five years, Nathan Jordan, to the event. While the couple surely had a great time at the wedding, it’s what happened during the bouquet toss that has thrown people off. In the 30-second clip, Jordan can be seen taking off running, and hoping a fence the moment his girlfriend catches the bouquet. The video has now been viewed over 11 million times.

Based on tradition, Skipworth is next to get married after catching the bouquet, and apparently Jordan wanted nothing to do with it. Jokes aside, Skipworth had a good humor about her boyfriend’s joke. She captioned the video saying, “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” Luckily, she has a good sense of humor, or else her boyfriend would have been sent packing.

