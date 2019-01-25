Boy Wants To Dance To "Frozen", So His Dad Puts On Matching "Elsa" Costume And Joins Him

Orjan Buroe knows exactly how to do this whole "fatherhood" thing.

When his 4-year-old son Dexter wanted to dance around the living room to Frozen's "Let It Go," Buroe thought the only appropriate response would be to join right along with him.

So father and son donned matching "Elsa" costumes, and twirled and danced around the living room to their hearts' content. It's incredibly sweet.

So far, the video has racked up over 37 million views, and it continues to grow.

Via Fox 5 Atlanta