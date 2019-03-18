"Boy Meets World" Cast Has Mini-Reunion, Snag Quick Photo With Mr. Feeny

The cast of Boy Meets World was together again last week at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle.

Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle, better known as Corey, Shawn, Topanga, and Eric, all took the opportunity to snag a picture with their friend and co-star William Daniels, aka Mr. Feeny, last Thursday, and we are feeling so many things seeing them all together again.

This mini-reunion took place just a few months after Daniels, 91, stopped a would-be burglar trying to enter his California home.

Via Inside Edition