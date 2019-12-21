[Video] Boy Gets Trapped Inside Skee-Ball Machine

Anyone who remembers the days of hanging out at the arcade can remember cheating at skee-ball by placing the ball in the holes, instead of rolling them, for the most points. Well, apparently arcades got tired of the cheating, and added a piece of glass to the skee-ball machine. Still, that didn’t stop one child, who in the now viral video, got stuck inside the glass trying to cheat at the classic game.

Have a kid it will be fun they said-- pic.twitter.com/4e95xzQYp7 — CB (@DabAndGo) November 17, 2019

In the clip, the boy can be seen in between the glass and the skee-ball holes, while his mother attempts to pull him out. “Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” the woman can be heard saying as she tries to pull the boy out. Though the video was posted last month, it began going viral recently, as many online can relate to this level of failure.

He wanted to stay in there-- pic.twitter.com/HZTDJS7oo2 — CB (@DabAndGo) November 17, 2019

Eventually the boy was helped out thanks to one of the arcade’s staff members. According to the post, that is presumed to be the boy’s father, “he wanted to stay in there.” While the glass is there to prevent cheating, now they may have to start worrying about kids getting trapped inside the glass.

Via Fox News