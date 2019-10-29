New Memoir Reveals Prince Was Not A Fan Of Ed Sheeran And Katy Perry

Prince may no longer be with us, but the iconic musician is still throwing shade even after his death. The artist, who never shied away from giving his opinion, apparently wasn’t a fan of current popular musicians Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry. In a new memoir, released on Tuesday, letters written by Prince show he could do without the two singers.

The new book about Prince’s life, hits stores October 29th, and fans are already finding shocking revelations from the iconic singer. Prince co-wrote the new autobiography, along with superfan Dan Piepenbring, who Prince hand-picked to help write the memoir in 2016. Piepenberg spent three months with Prince working on the book, before the singer’s untimely death in April of 2016.

In one of the letters included in the memoir, Prince once wrote, “We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it.” The new book also includes accounts of Prince’s first kiss and his cartoon work, known as “Prince’s Funnies.” With the book officially for sale on Tuesday, more of Prince’s stories are likely soon to be revealed.

Via New York Post