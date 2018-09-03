U2 Cuts Concert Short After Bono Loses Voice Four Songs In

U2 came out with a fury for their performance in Berlin. Unfortunately, that fury was soon cut short, four songs in to be exact, after Bono suddenly lost his voice and was unable to continue.

After the group's performance of "Red Flag Day," Bono began clearing his throat, and suddenly lost his ability to project. The singer believes it was due to the smoke on stage. Bono said during the show, "I think it's the smoke. I can promise you I have not been talking, but this is like a giant cigar -- I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do."

The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual). @u2 @U2eiTour The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are. pic.twitter.com/f0Tl3hhuA2 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 1, 2018

Bono was sure his voice would clear after a while, but unfortunately that was not the case.

WATCH: U2's Bono loses his voice during a concert in Berlin, leaving him with only enough power to apologize to fans. pic.twitter.com/zGbJdxD2Up — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2018

The group is sure whatever condition that led to Bono losing his voice will soon pass, and they can continue touring as scheduled. Bono said in a statement, "So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason. ... We can't wait to get back there on November 13."

The band is scheduled to perform next Tuesday at a sold-out show in Cologne, Germany.

