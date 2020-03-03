James Bond Fans Send Letter To Studio Asking For Film To Be Delayed Amid Coronavirus Fear

March 3, 2020
As the Coronavirus continues to spread and fear increases, many industries have begun to feel the effects. One that is anticipating a drop in customers is the movie industry, as many have begun to avoid movie theaters. This has led to James Bond fans urging the studio to delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer.

The upcoming James Bond film has already dealt with a number of delays since the start of production, and while anticipation has grown over the last few months, a major fan website has sent a letter to the studio calling for yet another delay. MI6-HQ, the world’s biggest Bond fan website, sent the letter Eon, MGM, and Universal calling for the film to be pushed until the summer when “experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control.”

In their letter, the fan website stated; “It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families is more important. We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.” While some fans fear going to theaters to see the upcoming Bond film, the studio has no plans on delaying the film again. ‘No Time To Die’ is set to be released in the US on April 8.

