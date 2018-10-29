Jon Bon Jovi Has No Problem Letting You Know How Much He Hates The Kardashians

Jon Bon Jovi has a little problem with the Kardashians.

During an appearance on Australia's The Sunday Project, the 56-year-old singer was asked about his feelings on the current celebrity culture of the day. Bon Jovi had no qualms about letting his feelings known, especially when it came towards reality stars like the Kardashian family and the various casts of the Real Housewives. He said, "I think it's horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I've never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. I don't know their names. I've never watched 60 seconds of the show, it's not for me."

Then, Bon Jovi brought up the infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape, which seemingly led to the Kardashians' career of selling clothes and fragrances to tweens. "What's gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what I got famous.' F–k, sorry, I'll pass."

VIDEO

As for today's celebrities, who have built a career on "famous for being famous," Bon Jovi has some simple advice. "Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write. Fame is a by-product of writing a good song."

Via US Weekly