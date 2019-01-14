Bon Jovi Caught Rocking To Bon Jovi At NFL Playoff Game

Who says you can’t appreciate your own work from time to time?

Jon Bon Jovi was attending the NFL Playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots when, after a made field goal, Gillette Stadium started blaring his hit ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’.” Of course, Bon Jovi couldn't help but sing right along with the crowd!

Fans pumped up to see @BonJovi at @GilletteStadium for the AFC Divisional Playoffs! Livin’ on a Prayer is always energizing. Would love the Legend to retweet! @Patriots #patriots pic.twitter.com/xUHJ5YMkCo — Céline McArthur ---- (@CelineTVNEWS) January 13, 2019

Bon Jovi has been friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick for decades, and has attended parts of training camp with the team every year since 2002.

Bon Jovi and @Patriots owner Robert Kraft rocking out to "Livin' On a Prayer" is everything-- pic.twitter.com/2sOEIqgvZU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2019

Via Boston.com