Cast Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Surprise Booker T. Washington Students

It all went down in Dallas and Denton!

November 10, 2018
Imagine you're hanging out at Alamo Drafthouse Denton: enjoying a School of Rock performance of Queen songs before Bohemian Rhapsody hits the screen.  When suddenly, the cast of the movie walks in!

That's exactly what happened recently: after Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee stopped by Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts to chat with students.

Take a look at what happened:

