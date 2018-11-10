Cast Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Surprise Booker T. Washington Students

Imagine you're hanging out at Alamo Drafthouse Denton: enjoying a School of Rock performance of Queen songs before Bohemian Rhapsody hits the screen. When suddenly, the cast of the movie walks in!

That's exactly what happened recently: after Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee stopped by Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts to chat with students.

Take a look at what happened:

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody Rocks Dallas

Source: Dallas Observer

