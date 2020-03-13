People Are Using Lyrics To ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ To Help Teach Proper Hand Washing Techniques

When it comes to washing hands, many often recommend singing the “happy Birthday” song to ensure the proper cleaning techniques. However, with coronavirus continuing to spread, and more people stressing the importance of hand washing, some are looking for more popular songs entice people to wash their hands. Luckily, a website has been created that adds lyrics to any song to standard health-service graphics, and according to its creator, the most used song is Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

William Gibson, a 17 year old from Northampton, England created the website, Wash Your Lyrics, after the U.K.’s National Health Service recommended singing “Happy Birthday” while washing hands. His website allows visitors to add the lyrics to any song to images showing the proper hand washing techniques. According to Gibson, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the clear favorite, with over 175,000 users choosing the song in the first three days.

I’m not taking any chances, I’ll be washing my hands to Bohemian Rhapsody.#Coronavirus#HandwashAnthems — Bikini Atroll (@bikinatroll) March 12, 2020

While my handwashing technique has been superb for decades thanks to the jobs I've had, I still feel the need to break into @QueenWillRock #BohemianRhapsody when washing my hands, just so I can sing it --#Coronavirus #WashYourHands #WashYourLyrics #QueenWillKeepMeSafe pic.twitter.com/DWq4rQ2lJA — Laura (@SportySpud) March 13, 2020

“I had a feeling it would be popular, but didn’t think it would go quite this big. It was weird seeing celebrities I’ve followed for years on Instagram posting about it,” Gibson said of his popular website. The images created can then be turned into a meme and shared on social media. It seems over 40 years since its release, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ continues to pick up accolades.

