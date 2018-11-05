See The Incredible Side-By-Side Comparison Of "Bohemian Rhapsody" With The Actual Live Aid

The makers of Bohemian Rhapsody had quite the task recreating the famous Live Aid concert.

And for added pressure, they did it on the first day of filming. Rami Malek, who portrays Freddie Mercury in the film, said, “It was baptism by fire. You walk out there on the stage as it was replicated from the day, and there was a feeling like you could never imagine of extreme euphoria. You just need to live up to that moment.”

With that in mind, the filmmakers did their best to recreate the iconic concert shot for shot, and as far as we’re concerned, they did an exceptional job. Rami Malek is simply stunning as Mercury, and really, the whole the crew captured the moment from July 13, 1985.

Check out this incredible side-by-side comparison of the film with the actual concert footage!

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody vs Real Life - Live Aid Shot for Shot Remake - Queen

Live Aid was a massive charity event for famine relief in Africa. It drew more than a billion television viewers worldwide when it originally aired.

Via USA Today